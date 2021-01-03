Militants attack bus in central Syria, killing 9

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says militants have ambushed buses traveling down a highway in central Syria, killing nine people, including a 13-year old girl. The ambush late Sunday is the second this week to target buses traveling between government-controlled areas and to be blamed on suspected Islamic State militants. Another attack Wednesday killed nearly 30 people, most of them soldiers returning home for the holidays. Islamic State militants were believed to be behind that attack. Local officials said IS remnants were also believed to be the ones behind the Sunday attack, but they offered no details on how it was carried out.