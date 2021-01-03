Gov. Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin respond to GOP senators trying to invalidate election results

WASHINGTON (WKOW/AP) -- A growing number of Republican lawmakers have joined President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the election, pledging to reject the results when Congress meets Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Saturday night, the president tweeted a list of 12 senators, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who support the movement. On Saturday, Governor Evers called out Johnson on Twitter for his actions

On Sunday, Senator Tammy Baldwin also tweeted her thoughts on the senators attempting to undo the election results. She said the senators should "start respecting the will of voters.

Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.