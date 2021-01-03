Fog again tonight; mild and mainly dry this week

Sunshine occurred through the northern and western parts of the state during the afternoon, with cloud cover and fog lingering elsewhere. Temperature readings were in the low 30s under the sunshine, and in the low to mid 20s elsewhere.

Cloud cover and areas of fog are expected to slowly increase this evening and tonight across the north, and continue elsewhere. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 6 pm this evening until Noon Monday for Clark, Marathon, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties, where fog could reduce visibilites to ¼ mile or less, as well as lead to slippery spots on roads and sidewalks.

The fog will linger into the morning Monday.

The weather pattern across the continental U.S. is forecast to remain in a split-flow arrangement much of this week, with active storm tracks aligned both to the north and south of Wisconsin. Other than a chance of a few snow showers Monday, mainly dry and seasonally mild conditions are forecast.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. January 3, 2020

