Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility near or below one quarter mile at times.
Moisture depositing on the pavement in the form of frost will
also lead to icy roads.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and slippery roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The poorest travel conditions are expected
in parts of central and north central Wisconsin, where the
dense fog will be most widespread and roads are most likely to
be icy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
Be prepared to encounter patches of very slippery road due to
ice.
&&