Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility near or below one quarter mile at times.

Moisture depositing on the pavement in the form of frost will

also lead to icy roads.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and

northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and slippery roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The poorest travel conditions are expected

in parts of central and north central Wisconsin, where the

dense fog will be most widespread and roads are most likely to

be icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

Be prepared to encounter patches of very slippery road due to

ice.

&&