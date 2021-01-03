Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&