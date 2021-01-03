Bowling competitions continue despite pandemic

Weston, Wis. (WAOW) -- The world of bowling has been hit hard by the pandemic, but one area alley owner has been able to keep the ball rolling.

Dale Elliott, owner of Dale's Weston Lanes, said things haven't been the same since the pandemic began.

"Having people come in for open play really has been nonexistent or very little," he said.

But it hasn't been all bad.

"Our leagues started off in the end of August, early part of September and that's really been our grace," he said.

Middle and high school athletes have been able to continue competing this year, thanks to Elliott's reworked schedule.

"We felt it was so important, especially for the seniors and juniors to be able to have some competition," he said.

Instead of having hundreds of spectators and bowlers converge on one bowling alley, the season was restructured into home and away style games that reduce the number of people in the building at one time.

"There's only two teams in the center at a time with a lot less spectators," Elliott said.

He said this makes it easier for teams to keep up if anyone is infected.

"Doing the schedule a little different this year allowed a team, if something happened, they could make it up," he said.

Elliott said it was important to make this work for the students, especially as teams approach the state tournament.

"We're getting through the season pretty unscathed, and it looks like we'll get through the next two months and get them to the state tournament," he said.