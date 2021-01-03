Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will include a “virtual parade across America” consistent with crowd limits during the coronavirus era. Following the swearing-in ceremony on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, will join Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband in participating in a socially distanced Pass in Review on the Capitol’s opposite front side, organizer said Sunday. Those are military traditions where Biden will review the readiness of military troops. Biden will also receive a traditional presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House that will be socially distanced. Organizers said the virtual parade will be designed to let people across the nation participate.