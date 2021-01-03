AT THE HALF: Packers lead the Bears 21-13

At halftime, the Packers lead the Bears 21-13.

The game started with a challenge on the opening kickoff. Cordarelle Patterson fielded the opening kickoff, touching it at the one while sliding out of bounds.

He was ruled out of bounds and the call stood, giving the Bears the ball at the 40 instead of the one.

They took advantage, marching 60 yards and taking an early 7-0 lead with a two-yard David Montgomery touchdown run.

The Packers responded with a long drive of their own, driving 80 yards in 12 plays.

Aaron Rodgers found Robert Tonyan in the back of the end zone on the first play of the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

Green Bay's defense forced a quick three-and-out on Chicago's next possession, but Tavon Austin fumbled the punt return and the Bears recovered.

Once again, the Packers defense was stout, and held Chicago to a 30-yard field goal. That put the Bears up 10-7.

It took the Packers just three more plays to take their first lead of the game. Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 72-yard touchdown on third and four to put the Packers up 14-10.

That touchdown pass was the 46th of the season for Rodgers, a new career high.

Green Bay forced a turnover on the next Bears possession, and Rodgers hit Dominique Dafney for his first career touchdown to push the lead to 21-10.

Cairos Santos hit a 27-yard field goal with just six seconds left in the first half to cut the Packers lead to eight.