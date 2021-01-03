Area Packers fan nominated to Fan Hall of Fame

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area Packers fan has made it to the top ten of the Packers' Fan Hall of Fame.

Pat Suplicki of Stevens Point was surprised with the nomination by his family. He's famous for a basement full of Packers memorabilia that he hosted gameday viewing parties in before the pandemic.

Suplicki said being a Packers fan is an indescribable feeling.

"I've gone out of the country and other states, and it's unreal the following we have," he said. "Whether you're born into it or you come into it, it's great to be a Packer fan."

You can vote for a winner once per day. To view the full list of nominees and to cast your vote, click here.