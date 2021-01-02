Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1 new death from COVID-19; 49 more hospitalized

MADISON (WXOW) -- One person died Saturday from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 49 more people hospitalized due to the virus.

There have been 1,078 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,976 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The new death brings the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,870 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 452,502, or 93.5 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

Two new cases were announced on Saturday in La Crosse County. On Thursday, La Crosse County surpassed 10,000 people who contracted the virus according to DHS figures. With Saturday's figures, the total number of cases 10,160. They broke down demographically this way:

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 986 7 4.57 Crawford 1,556 (+3) 12 3.14 Grant 4,130 (+15) 77 14.57 Jackson 2,399 (+23) 18 10.57 La Crosse 10,160 (+2) 57 55 Monroe 3,489 (+18) 25 17 Trempealeau 2,988 (+1) 29 14.29 Vernon 1,567 (+7) 35 10.57

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.