UK judge to rule on US extradition for WikiLeaks’ Assange

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will find out Monday whether he can be extradited from the U.K. to the U.S. to face espionage charges over the publication of secret American military documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Whichever side loses is expected to appeal, which could lead to years more legal wrangling. Stella Moris, Assange’s partner, has appealed to President Donald Trump to grant a pardon before he leaves office on Jan. 20 to Assange. U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse that carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. Assange says he is a journalist entitled to First Amendment protections.