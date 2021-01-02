Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:17 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton 67, Argyle 49

Crivitz 67, Three Lakes 51

Oconto 86, Oconto Falls 47

Shawano 46, Appleton North 43

Southwestern 71, Shullsburg 51

Waukesha West 58, Kettle Moraine 55

West De Pere 60, Seymour 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Catholic Central vs. Racine Lutheran, ppd.

Cuba City vs. Monroe, ccd.

Mukwonago vs. Oregon, ccd.

Whitnall vs. Germantown, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coleman 55, Gillett 52

Dodgeville 60, Mineral Point 53

Janesville Craig 77, Badger 72, OT

Lancaster 51, Shullsburg 38

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, Beaver Dam 68

New Glarus 57, Monroe 49

Oconto 63, Crivitz 39

Wilmot Union 70, The Prairie School 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

NE Wis. Christian Home School vs. Tigerton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

