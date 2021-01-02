Nine Mile Forest trails now open

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After getting a few inches of snow, a popular winter attraction in Marathon County is now open for the season.

Nine Mile Forest Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoe trails opened Thursday morning. Skiers and employees say they are excited there is finally enough snow to get out on the trails.

"We get phone calls all day long from people saying, 'what's available, do you have your trails open,' usually we open its towards the beginning of December so we are opening late because of the snow," said Pam Stuhr an employee for Nine Mile.

She went on to say, "you never would think that people in Wisconsin would ask for more snow but yes we need more snow."

If you do plan on stopping by to ski or snowshoe, employees want to remind you to wear your mask when inside, once you're on the trails it's up to you.