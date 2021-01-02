Niger to hold second round of presidential vote next month

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger will hold a second round in its presidential election after none of the 28 candidates in the Dec. 27 vote won a majority. Former foreign affairs minister Mohamed Bazoum of the ruling party will face off with former president Mahamane Ousmane on Feb. 21. Bazoum received 39.3% of the vote, while Ousmane received 16.9%, according to the National Independent Electoral Commission. The West African country is expected to see its first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960. President Mahamadou Issoufou has served two terms and is stepping down.