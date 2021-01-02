Fog continuing to Sunday morning

* Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Price Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, and Waushara counties until 10 am Sunday and 12 pm for Taylor, Adams, Clark, Jackson, and Juneau counties.

While the foggy conditions have not had a drastic effect this far on driving conditions, it is still a good idea to be cautious. This evening and tomorrow morning, visibility will remain lower than normal, and there is a chance for freezing fog in areas, creating icy conditions.

Tonight: Low clouds & fog.

Low: 16 Wind: SW ~ 5 to calm

Sunday: Grey skies and foggy to start, then partly cloudy in the evening.

High: 29 Wind: SW 3 - 7

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 18

Extra caution is advised tonight into midday Sunday as foggy skies will continue to sit in the area. The cloudiness accompanied by the hazy skies has kept temperatures from moving to the low 30s. Fortunately, the same effect will keep the temperatures overnight on the mild side. Turning to Sunday evening, the fog will lift along with the low clouds leaving a pleasant partly cloudy or mostly sunny afternoon. All weekend winds should remain fairly light.

The rest of the week is still looking quite mild; in fact, previous snowfall totals that were already low have further been decreased. Monday will be fairly cloudy, topping out right around 30 degrees. Throughout the day, there is a 20% chance of light snow or flurries. No accumulation over a half-inch is to be expected. Tuesday will be dry once again and will likely have a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday into Thursday, we were previously tracking a more organized system that had the potential for a couple of inches of snow; however, new forecast models indicate this will not be the case. There is still a 30% chance for light snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning; accumulations look to be an inch or less once again.

Temperature-wise, it will be an extremely pleasant week with upper 20s and low 30s forecast for the entire week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 02-December 2021

On this day in weather history:

1990 - The first winter storm of the new year and decade developed in the southwestern U.S., and blanketed the northern mountains of Utah with 12 to 23 inches of snow. Up to 22 inches of snow was reported in the Alta-Snowbird area. The storm brought Las Vegas NV their first measurable precipitation in four and a half months, since the 17th of August. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)