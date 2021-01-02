Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility near or below one quarter mile at times.

Moisture depositing on the pavement in the form of frost could

also lead to slippery roads.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

slippery roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dense fog will be patchy early tonight,

but become more widespread overnight. The poorest travel

conditions will be late tonight and early Sunday morning, when

the fog will be most widespread and roads are most likely to be

icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance between your vehicle and others on the road. Be

prepared for the possibility of encountering icy patches of road.

