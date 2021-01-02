Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.
* WHERE…Much of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
