Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Areas

of freezing fog will also be possible.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price

Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal

Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&