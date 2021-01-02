Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Areas
of freezing fog will also be possible.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&