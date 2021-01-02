‘Crossing Delancey’ Director Joan Micklin Silver dies at 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joan Micklin Silver, who forged a path for female directors and independent filmmakers with movies including “Hester Street” and “Crossing Delancey,” has died. She was 85. Silver’s daughter says she died Thursday from vascular dementia at her New York home. Silver used a combination of talent and determination to create 1975′s “Hester Street,” her first feature, released when she was 40. The period film made on a meager budget about an immigrant family in New York would get an Academy Award nomination for star Carol Kane. Silver had her biggest commercial success with “Crossing Delancey,” a 1988 rom-com starring Amy Irving.