9-year-old girl diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, surrounded by love in Vilas County

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- It was about a month ago that the Adamovich family was told their daughter Berklee was diagnosed with a rare, agreessive form of cancer.

At just 9-years-old, Berklee is a familiar face around the Vilas County Sheriffs Office, which is where her mom, Lindsey works.

"She stops around the office quite a bit and in the summertime especially we're going to have many more of her lemonade stands," said Joy Kohegyi a Detective for the Vilas County Sheriff's Office. She went on to say, "her mom would always say 'hey go on whatever street they were at' and they're selling really warm, high sugared lemonade that you know you just throw em five bucks to her and her friend, shes just an outgoing great person."

But early this winter Berklee and her family received devastating news that would change their lives forever. Berklee was diagnosed with a rare-aggressive form of Sarcoma.

So with a long road ahead, Shyla Belzer, also a Detective for the Vilas County Sheriff's Office, along with Kohegyi and other members from the department, couldn't sit back and watch the Adamovich family go through this alone.

"We kind of came up with this idea lets make some wrist bands as Berklee's army because we're all going to support her, she's got an army within the sheriff's office," said Kohegyi. Belzer added, "its going to be a long hard road and we just wanted to show our support and do what we can to spread the love and prayers for Berklee and her family."

If you would like to support the Adamovich family on this difficult journey there are many ways to do so, by clicking one of the links below or contacting Joy Kohegyi and Shyla Belzer directly.

Joy Kohegyi email: jotork@Vilascountywi.gov

Shyla Belzer email: shbelz@Vilascountywi.gov

Berklee's GoFundMe page.

Berklee Strong Facebook page.

Meal Train page.

Vilas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.