7 charged with felonies in vandalism to federal buildings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say seven people are facing felony charges after vandalism to at least two federal buildings in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve. Police also say they recovered Molotov cocktails and other suspicious devices. Officers reported spotting about 50 people all in black around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House. And a man was seen throwing a brick through the windows of a federal building and courthouse. Damage to the building was estimated at $3,000. Investigators say anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled on walls and a sheriff’s van was defaced and windows broken.