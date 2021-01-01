Woodson YMCA still expects an increase in membership with the new year

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — A new year means new resolutions and a common goal is getting healthier.

During the start of every year the Woodson YMCA has a few hundred new members sign up, but not all of them tend to keep up with their membership.

For the YMCA, they usually have promotions at the start of the year which draws in quite a few new members, although the pandemic has slowed things down they are still gearing up for an increase in sign ups.

Directors at the gym gave News 9 some tips on how to stick to those goals.

"Think about why you are doing this what was your personal motivation for joining the gym even if it was to play with your grandkids easier whatever it is that is meaningful to you just think about it and it will help," said Carrie Hutton the Director of Communications at the Woodson YMCA.

Hutton said they expect their busiest day to be the Monday after New Years Day.

She also said even if you are not comfortable going to a gym right now make some small goals for yourself at home.