Wisconsin reports 1,905 new COVID-19 cases

Last updated today at 2:37 pm
(WAOW) — After seeing the largest case increase in cases in 19 days, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports a smaller case increase of COVID-19 cases on New Years Day.

On Friday the state reports 1,905 new COVID-19 cases and 6,388 new negative test results (23% positivity rate). For the second day in a row, DHS saw more tests processed in comparison to several other days this week.

The new report brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 483,007. Of those, 447,500, or 93% are considered recovered.

The state also reports 10 new deaths due to the virus, bringing the total death toll to 4,869 (1.0% of all cases).

DHS reports 50 new hospitalizations, bringing the total of those ever hospitalized to 21,400.

They have not updated hospital capabilities data since Wednesday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

