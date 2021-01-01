Wisconsin Basketball Prep Polls Advisory

The first Wisconsin high school basketball polls will be released on Tuesday, January 5, then every Tuesday thereafter during the season.

Voting can take place anytime from Friday night until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, with poll release shortly thereafter.

All AP member newspapers in Wisconsin are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.

The AP has a Web site for voting in the Wisconsin prep poll: http://preppolls.ap.org/polls/wipoll

If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same. If you haven’t voted before, you will need to contact the AP to obtain a username and password.

If you have questions or comments, or need login information, please call Catherine Hills at 509-599-6102 or by e-mail, chills(at)ap.org.

Thanks again for your help this season!