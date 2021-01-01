Wausau PD warns against impaired driving ahead of New Years weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department urges everyone to start the new year off on a safe note, but unfortunately some people have already put their lives at risk.

Early into New Years, Wausau PD posted the photo below of this car that struck a building. The driver fled and open beer cans were also found inside of the car.

Wausau PD on Facebook: "Officers are out with a vehicle that struck a building in the 700 block of N. 3rd Street. The occupant(s) of the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arrival. Open beer cans were located inside the vehicle. PLEASE do not drink and drive. Do NOT start the new year with a tragedy."

The department says taking a chance getting an OWI, or worse, is just not worth it.

"There's been incidents in our area where passengers have been killed as a result of an OWI crash," Wausau PD Patrol Officer Matthew Grover said. "Then that goes and effects families, relatives, friends, and all sorts of things as a result of the decision of one person."

Grover added that a handful of OWI arrests were made New Years Eve into New Years Day. He's reminded drivers how much of a financial burden OWI's can be as well.

"They get close to $1,000," Grover stated. "That on top of fines associated with it. There tends to be court costs, insurance increases and you can lose your license."

Safe options to get home include Lyft, Uber, local Cab services, a designated driver or simply asking a bartender to call a free ride. Grover said he guarantees these options are a lot cheaper than getting an OWI.