VIRUS TODAY: California struggles to tame COVID-19

After months of serving as a role model in the fight against COVID-19, California has seen infections race out of control for weeks. It now has the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the U.S. Experts say a variety of factors combined to wipe out California’s past efforts. For much of the year the state tamped down on surges and kept the virus at manageable levels. But cramped housing, travel and Thanksgiving gatherings contributed to the spread. Also contributing was people’s fatigue amid regulations that closed many schools and businesses and encouraged, or required, an isolated lifestyle.