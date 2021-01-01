Two area Packers fans are in the running to become 23rd member of FAN Hall of Fame

(WAOW) — The Green Bay Packers are getting closer to naming the 23rd member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

There are only 10 finalists left — including two from the North Central Wisconsin area: Pat Suplicki from Stevens Point and Gene C. Lasch of Shawano.

These finalists were selected after a nomination process that involved submitting a 500 word essay and photo explaining why they should be recognized.

Both men have quotes explaining how they feel to have made it this far

To be nominated and selected as a finalist, is the ultimate honor as a Packers fan. It is one of the greatest ways that I can honor not only my father (Elgie), who is the one who introduced me at the age of three to the Packers, but also all the Packers fans in my family who have come before me and will continue to come after I am gone." Pat Suplicki

"Having reached the magnificent 10, I feel like a Packers player who just won the Super Bowl! To describe it in one word: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!" Gene C. Lasch

Beginning on January 1, fans can vote on who will be nominated, and voting is open until the end of the month. The winner is selected by three groups: fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees and the Packers' committee.

The winner is announced in late winter and receives four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2021 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.