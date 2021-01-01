Trump extends visa ban; court clears health insurance rule

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump has extended pandemic-related bans on green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants through March 31.

Also, a federal appeals court has sided with him on a rule that requires new immigrants to have their own health insurance.

The twin developments on the final day of 2020 encapsulate how Trump has reshaped the U.S. immigration system without support from Congress.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to undo many of Trump’s actions after taking office Jan. 20, but it is unclear how quickly and even to what extent that might happen.