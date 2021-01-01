Snowmobile trails in Vilas County are now open

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Unseasonably warm weather delayed snowmobile trails from opening for the second year in a row.

Snowmobiling in Wisconsin is a winter activity that puts the Northwoods on the map.

Krystal Westfahl, Executive Director for the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce said,

"Every single year businesses the community members everybody is super excited for when snowmobile season opens," Krystal Westfahl, Executive Director for the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce said. "Snowmobiling drives the economy for sure."

Snowmobile clubs rely on mother nature to make each season a success.

"This year‘s been tough, the ground froze and we just didn’t have the snow," said Brian Scheid, Trail Boss for Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Club.

Volunteers for Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Club in Eagle River have been working around the clock to groom the trails before opening day, which was Friday morning.

Now that all the trails in Vilas County are open, Scheid says the riders are ready to go.

Because trails this year are opening with about 10 inches of cover and a base of about an inch, officials ask riders to keep safety top of mind.

However, it's not just trail safety, but COVID-19 safety as well. The Minocqua Chamber says restaurants and bars are taking precautions and are encouraging people to order ahead if they'd prefer to eat out by their sled.

If you aren't sure what trails are open, click here for more information.