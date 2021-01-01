Rhinelander celebrates New Year’s Day with fireworks

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- Rhinelander celebrated the first day of 2021 with several bangs.

People flocked to Hodag Park to take in a fireworks show.

"We thought kicking it off with a bang would be a great idea and I think that's exactly what a lot of people are coming out to be able to enjoy and kick off 2021 on a new spirit new legs," said Shawn Will the chairperson of the the Lights of the Northwoods display.

The light display saw an increase in attendance, monetary donations and food donations as they collected more than 8,000 pounds of food for local food pantries.

The display will be up through Sunday and they hope to make New Year's Day fireworks an annual tradition.