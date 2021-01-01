Residents tell us their biggest takeaways from 2020

MARATHON CO., (WAOW)—2020 is a year that will make history for many reasons, and now that we have a fresh start with 2021, News 9 hears from local residents on what their biggest takeaways are.

The year started off smoothly, and then headlines about COVID-19 started to surface.

Before we knew it the virus was right in our backyard and life as we knew it completely changed.

"It meant a lot of flexibility to understand that your daily life can change in an instant and you have to adapt to that," said Morgan Adamski from Weston.

Along side COVID taking over our lives, it was a huge political year with controversy and frustrations on all sides.

It is something residents say they will not miss.

"Crazy politics, I have had enough," said Steve Tarras from Rothschild.

"All the political commenting and junk that has been going on, I hope to hopefully leave behind the masks and go back to some sort of normalcy," said Andrea Ingvalson from Wausau.

"Definitely the negativity, so you know the social media negativity and pushing into 2021 more positive," said Kayla Ermening of Wausau.

Others were just thankful to have made it to the end of the year.

"I am happy everyone is happy and healthy and I want 2021 to be better," said Holly Terras from Rothschild.