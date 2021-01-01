Reports: 8 dead in New Year’s Eve carbon monoxide poisoning

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say several people have been found dead in a cottage in southwestern Bosnia. Local media said eight people have died in carbon monoxide poisoning during New Year’s eve celebration. Local police spokeswoman Martina Medic told the Associated Press on Friday that police responded to a call around 10 a.m. in the village of Tribistovo where several people were found dead. The Posusje municipality, where the village is located, in a Facebook post mourned “eight young lives lost,” and urged the owners of cafes and restaurants to close down to honor the victims.