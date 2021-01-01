Quiet weather heading into the new year

It is a new year and it looks like the weather will remain mild, just like we ended the last year. High temps will be a few degrees above normal all the way through next week and not much snow is on the way.

Today (New Years Day): Mostly cloudy with a bit of hazy sun at times.

High: 27 Wind: Variable around 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with light fog possible.

Low: 11 Wind: Light and Variable

Saturday: Clouds and light fog during the morning, then more breaks of sun.

High: 30 Wind: Variable around 5

Today, Saturday, and Sunday will all start out with some low clouds and fog, the we should see some sun develop during the afternoon hours. Today will be the day with the least amount of sun. It should be more prevalent during the afternoons over the weekend. Temps will slowly warm up through this period with highs in the mid to upper 20s today, around 30 on Saturday, and in the low 30s for Sunday. Winds will be light and variable. It will be a very tranquil set of days.

A weak trough of low pressure will drift across Wisconsin on Monday and this will produce a slight chance of flurries or snow showers as well as partly or mostly cloudy skies. Even though there could be a few flakes, conditions will remain mild. High temps on Monday should reach the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday should be dry once again with highs in the 30s, then the clouds will thicken up as another trough of low pressure develops in the Midwest on Wednesday of next week. This weather system will bring a chance of light snow or a wintry mix of precipitation Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Once again, it will remain mild mid to late next week with highs in the low 30s.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 1999 - A major blizzard struck portions of the Midwest on January 1-3, 1999. The storm produced 22 inches of snow in Chicago and was rated by the NWS as the second worst blizzard of the 20th century, ranking behind the blizzard in January 1967. Estimates of losses and recovery costs are between $0.3 and $0.4 billion with 73 dead as a result of the blizzard. (NCDC)