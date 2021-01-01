New year, same mild pattern

The 2020 winter season was a little underwhelming for those in Wisconsin looking for snowfall. Now that we are entering 2021, we are looking at yet another mild forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with light fog possible.

Low: 13 Wind: Light and Variable

Saturday: Clouds and light fog during the morning, then more breaks of sun.

High: 29 Wind: Variable around 5

Saturday Night: Low clouds and light fog developing.

Low: 15

The rest of the evening will remain fairly cloudy and chilly. Fortunately, winds are and will continue to be very light into the weekend, so it won't feel too cold. Light fog will likely develop in the late/early morning hours of tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night.

Moving into the weekend, it will become much milder in the state, with temperatures right around 30 degrees. Saturday will be fairly cloudy, and the sun will only appear for a few pokes here and there. Sunday may look like another cloudy winter day to start, however by the afternoon will be quite sunny. The high on Sunday will top out around 31 degrees, and highs will likely stay in the 30s for most of the week.

Entering the first full week of January, there are a few chances for snowfall in our area; otherwise it will continue to be mild. Many days will have a mix of sun and clouds, with Monday and Wednesday being the cloudiest. Monday, there is a 20% of light snow in the area which if holds true, will likely bring less than an inch. Wednesday, a more organized system may make its way into the area in the evening and continue into Thursday. Despite the organization, current models only forecast accumulations less than 2-3 inches.

Looking forward to a great year! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 01-January 2020

This day in weather history:

1988 - Arctic cold gripped the north central U.S. The morning low of 31 degrees below zero at Alamosa CO was a record for the date. Squalls in the Great Lakes Region produced 17 inches of snow at Elmira NY. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 - Those who woke up New Year's morning unable to see much farther than the end of their nose had a good excuse, at least in the central U.S., as dense fog prevailed from Texas to Wisconsin. (National Weather Summary)

1990 - The new year and decade began on a rather peaceful note. Snow was primarily confined to the Great Lakes Region, the Upper Ohio Valley, and the Sierra Nevada Range of California. Subzero temperature readings were confined to Minnesota and North Dakota. (National Weather Summary)