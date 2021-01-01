Local health officials have mixed feelings about COVID-19 vaccine rollout

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — For some, the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been frustratingly slow. Others say they see things moving pretty quickly, as hospitals around the country are on the receiving end of this vaccine.

"I am thoroughly impressed with our vaccine workers, all of the hours of preparation they actually put in before we had the therapy available," said Michelle Brenner, Clinical Manager for Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Two weeks ago, the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Wisconsin, the Moderna vaccine came the week after. Frontline health care workers are among the first to get vaccinations.

"We are vaccinating our healthcare workers add an amazing rate," Brenner said. "I’m very proud of the work that’s been done here so far."

As of Tuesday in Wisconsin, there are about triple the amount of vaccines in the state than what's been administered. A total of 156,875 doses have been shipped to the state and 47,157 administered to group 1a.

"The state of Wisconsin did not receive as many vaccines as we were told we would," said Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department. She also says the rollout of the vaccine has been slower than officials hoped it would be.

Still, fast is not always a good thing.

"There will be bumps along the way the important thing is we do it right, faster may not be better," Burrows said.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital officials say they're working diligently to get the most out of every vial.

"We’re making use of every dose that we have, actually that was the meeting I was in right before I came up here, today — is how we make sure every vial is used to get every dose out of it," said Brenner.

Federal officials have blamed the slow roll out in part due to the holidays and major snow storms.