Area real estate company gives back to local organizations

An area real estate company was founded on something much bigger than profits.

Amaximmo was created out of a love for giving back, which is something that makes the real estate company so unique.

"One of the things that we had as a goal when we began this company three years ago, was that we want to be something more than just another business, we want to be a part of building the community we live in," Broker Paul Anderson said.

The company was built after quite the journey.

Brokers Elena Naschke and Gizo Ujarmeli moved to the United States from Germany. After moving to Wausau, they decided they wanted to create a real estate company that was different than others.

"We made a rule or created a culture in the company that we would donate 5% of our sales back to this community, to local charities," Ujarmeli said.

Amaximmo donates those company proceeds to local organizations every year. When you list or purchase with the company, they say they let you pick an organization to donate to.

Some recipients so far include the Women's Community, Boys and Girls Club, Humane Society and most recently, GiGi's Playhouse Wausau.

"When we started this company we wanted to make a difference, and we wanted to literally walk every day to our company and feel that whatever we are doing, it is creating difference," Ujarmeli said.

The generosity is something the Amaximmo team says wouldn't be possible without the support of clients and the community.

"They make that giving possible because it's through the sales of their homes, or the purchase of a home where our income comes from, that makes it possible to give money away where it belongs," Anderson said.

