Alcohol likely a factor in Waupaca Co. accident that leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW) — The Waupaca County Sheriff's office responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 7:30 pm New Years Eve.

The crash occurred on Highway 45 and Hilltop Rd, in the Town of Larabee.

According to police an SUV traveling southbound crossed into northbound lanes, striking three vehicles — one of which was head on.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. Three others from two of the vehicles hit were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The incident remains under investigation, and names are being withheld at this time.