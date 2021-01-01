12-year-old hit-and-run victim raises money to feed the homeless population

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a life-changing incident two-and-a-half-weeks ago, one Madison girl is looking to help better her community.

Lamara Howard experienced an outpouring of community support as she recovered from being hurt in a hit-and-run earlier this month. Monica Howard, her mom, said Lamara received gifts and some money during her recovery.

Now, Lamara is working to pay the generosity forward.

"She said it right before she went to bed, 'Mom, I want to use this money that I got to feed a homeless family,'" Monica Howard said.

Lamara's effort quickly grew. The Howards are working with Greater Madison Resource Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and a group called Feeding the Youth to raise more money and ensure it does as much good as possible.

"I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me and the people who have cared about the incident and what happened to me," Lamara said. "I look forward to helping the homeless."

GRMC's founder and CEO, Kelly Le Grand, said it's encouraging to see young people like Lamara stepping up to improve their communities.

"I think it's amazing," she said. "She's going through her personal struggles right now, and she's worried about, you know, someone going without a meal. Those of us that are older, we want to pass our knowledge on to the next generation. So, we're hoping that more and more will step up and follow our leads and create the new generation of giving back to the community."

Less than 24 hours after Lamara launched the public fundraising campaign, her efforts had raised more than $700.

Le Grand said this level of support didn't surprise her.

"The Madison community, as a whole, really rallies to support anyone in the community that wants to go out and feed the homeless, feed any vulnerable population," she said.

But Howard, on the other hand, was taken aback by the swift support.

"I didn't expect this morning that this would be as big as it was," she said. "It started out with just one family, and now it's grown."

But as she watches her daughter selflessly give back, Howard said she's filled with pride.

"It definitely warms your heart," she said. "It definitely makes you say, 'Everything I did paid off.' It definitely made this horrible tragedy a blessing because she wants to bless others."

Le Grand said GMRC and Feeding the Youth will use the money Lamara raised to serve hot meals and give out gift cards and gas cards to those in need at local hotels Friday night.