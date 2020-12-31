Wood Co. man celebrates 90th birthday with a surprise parade

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wood County man celebrated his 90th birthday in a special way.

Normally, Harry Stoltz and 22 members of his family including children, spouses and grandchild celebrate together at his house. However this year because of the pandemic, they decided to do something different.

A drive by parade.

"Everybody that stopped by today, I would say thank you thank you thank you over and over," said Harry. "I knew I loved all you people, but (it's) probably a little more now."

He says one of the keys to living a long and happy life is to have a loving wife.

Harry and his wife Joella will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on July 3.

Harry's son says he has over 50 birthday cards to open.