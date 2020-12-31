Wisconsin reports largest daily COVID-19 case increase in nearly three weeks

(WAOW) — For the last several weeks, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has been generally seeing COVID-19 cases creep downward, more often than not reporting case increases in the margins of 1,000-2,500.

On Thursday, DHS reports 3,810 new COVID-19 cases and 5,898 new negative test results (39.2% positivity rate). This is the largest case increase in a day since December 12, when 4,509 cases were reported.

A factor in this report could be that the DHS is seeing an increase in testing, as the 9,708 tests reported on Thursday is an increase in comparison to reports from the last several days.

It also could be the impact of health departments processing a backlog of tests due to the holidays. It's a trend that could persist through next week, as some health departments will be closed on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

The new report of cases brings the total of all confirmed cases in the state to 481,102. Of these, 447,500, or 93% are considered recovered. The seven-day average for

The state also reports 41 new deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus to 4,859. The seven-day average for deaths decreases to 26.

DHS also reported 143 people were newly-hospitalized, bringing the total of those hospitalized for COVID-19 21,350.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,074 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals.

Of those, 244 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.