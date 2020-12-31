Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist suspected of deliberately ruining 570 of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing it from refrigeration for two nights.

The Grafton Police Department said the former Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property. All charges are felonies.

The department said in a news release Thursday that he is being held in Ozaukee County jail.

Police did not identify the pharmacist, saying he has not yet been formally charged.

Advocate Aurora Health Care Chief Medical Group Officer Jeff Bahr says the pharmacist deliberately removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from refrigeration overnight on Dec. 24, returned them, then left them out again on the night of Dec. 25.

According to a press release from the Grafton Police Department, the pharmacist "knew the spoiled vaccinations would be useless and that people who received the vaccinations would think they had been vaccinated against the virus when in fact they were not."

That same press release indicates the monetary loss of the spoiled doses is between $8,000 and $11,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.