Top ten for 2020 – 3 through 1

It is time to reveal the top three weather events of the year. If you didn't happen to see others in the list you can quickly review the honorable mentions, numbers 10 through 7, and numbers 6 through 4.

Checking in at number 3 is the fact that we only had 10 days in 2020 when the temperature dropped below zero in Wausau. This was not a record for the lowest number of below zero days - which is 4 (in the Winter of 2001-2002) - but it was low enough that it put a lot of smiles on faces across Northcentral Wisconsin. The coldest temperature of the year in Wausau was -20, which occurred on February 14th, which is a lot better than the -27 (and -55 wind chill) that was recorded during the previous winter. Most of the coldest days were concentrated in February so for most of the Winter the weather was quite tolerable. Even people who love Winter are not big fans of below zero temps and bitter cold wind chills, so this past Winter was more enjoyable.

Sunrise on the coldest morning of 2020, by Jacqueline Jung

Cold in October. Picture by Kody Koelsch

It wasn't too cold during the Winter but it was cold in October. October of 2020 was the 3rd coldest on record in Wausau and that is why is ranks number 2 in the list. Anytime a monthly record is challenged or broken, it will end up pretty high on the list. 2020 was kind-of unremarkable in the weather, so the cold October was something that stuck out. Thankfully, we did have one week of warm and relatively sunny weather in October when there was still some color on the trees. Otherwise it would have been yet another busted color season - which have been common in recent years. It was mostly the second half of the month when the real cold weather hit. In addition to having well below normal temps for a couple of weeks in a row, there was plenty of early season snow, which you might recall was number 9 on the list. Thankfully, the chilly winter-like weather did not last through the rest of the Fall season, which brings us to number 1 on the list:

The record warm weather in early November. This is the one period of weather that "blew everyone's socks off" (literally) in 2020. It was reminiscent of the warm spell that hit in November of 2016, but it was even warmer. It was warm enough to give everyone a chance to fire up the grill and don shorts and t-shirts for one last time in 2020. After the near record cold and snow in October, this was a welcome reprieve. During this beautiful late-Fall weather there were many record highs across the area including 72 on the 4th, 70 on the 6th, and 71 on the 7th in Wausau. Even on the days when there was not a record high, it was still far above normal with highs of 71 on the 3rd, 69 on the 5th, 69 on the 8th, and 66 on the 9th in Wausau. In a year when the weather was unremarkable, this spell of record warmth definitely stood out as number 1.

Late season fishing was grand in early November. Picture by Scott Stewart

If you can't get enough of top ten lists, check out last year's top ten as well.

Coming up next week, we will go through 2020 by the numbers.