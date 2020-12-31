Skip to Content

Red-tail hawk illegally shot in Langlade Co., authorities looking for information

LANGLADE, Wis. (WAOW) — Authorities are turning to the public for help after a Red-tailed hawk was illegally shot in the Northwoods.

The Langlade Co. Sheriff's Department says they responded to a report of an injured hawk on Christmas eve near County Road A and Kramer Road.

The Red-tailed hawk is a federally-protected species. It now is with the Raptor Education Group, Inc. for treatemnt.

Anyonne with information on the shooting is asked to call police or report through Crimestoppers.

