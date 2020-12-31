Police: ‘Vehicle torn in two pieces,’ crash leaves two seriously injured

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Shortly before midnight on Wednesday evening, first responders and Portage Co. deputies responded to a crash in the Township of Almond.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Highway A and 2nd Avenue. According to police, during the crash the vehicle was torn in two and occupants ejected.

Police identify those occupants as a 53-year-old man from Pine Grove and a 42-year-old man from Almond. Both men sustained serious injuries and were taken by helicopter to area hospitals.

Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, but police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.