One Good Thing: Special Olympian spreads message of love

Derek “Tank” Schottle was withdrawn and bullied when he was a young boy. Special Olympics allowed him to gain confidence and transform into a leader. Once Tank took his message of love and hope to social media, his followers soared. Now his daily affirmations spread joy to more than 100,000 Twitter followers and beyond during the bleak days of a pandemic. Even celebrities and professional athletes have taken notice of the man who has become an advocate for Special Olympics and anti-bullying.