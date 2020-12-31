Nice New Year’s Weekend

It was great to see the sunshine break out Thursday in our region on the final day of 2020. It will stay dry Thursday night with partly cloudy skies. Lows should dip back to near 9 degrees with light south to southeast winds. Friday looks mostly cloudy although some filtered sunshine is possible in the north and northwest parts of our viewing area. Highs should rebound to the upper 20s with variable winds up to 5 mph. It appears any snow from that southern storm system will just make it up to about Madison to just north of Milwaukee in the afternoon and evening.

A tranquil and pleasant winter weekend is shaping up with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warmer than normal with lows in the lower 10s and highs around 30 degrees Saturday and the low 30s Sunday.

Monday looks partly sunny and breezy with a slight chance of a flurry. Lows will be around 19 with highs near 34. It will still be mild Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Lows should be near 21 with highs around the mid 30s.

A low pressure system may finally push into our area by Wednesday. This will bring us our next chance of organized precipitation. At this time it looks warm enough that we could get a mix of light rain, sleet, and snow. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the mid 30s. Some very light precipitation could linger into next Thursday morning. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

Happy New Year! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 31-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1962 - Perhaps the worst blizzard in the history of the state of Maine finally came to an end. The storm produced 40 inches in 24 hours at Orono, and a total of 46 inches at Ripogenus Dam. Gale force winds produced snow drifts twenty feet high around Bangor. A disastrous icestorm was over Georgia and South Carolina. It ravaged the two states for days causing more than seven million dollars damage. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

2010 - Unusually warm air fueled strong storms in the midwestern and southern U.S., producing high winds and a preliminary count of 53 tornadoes across five states. At least eight people were killed in Missouri and Arkansas and dozens of others were injured. In Mississippi, about 200 people were evacuated from the Jackson-Evers International Airport, where an EF-2 tornado crossed a runway. (NCDC)