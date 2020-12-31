Milder weather for a while

Not much “Winter” is in our forecast over the next few days. The snow chances are minimal and no real arctic air is in sight for at least the next 10 days.

Today: Mostly cloudy early, then more sun developing.

High: 25 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight (New Years Eve): Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 11 Wind: Light South

Friday (New Years Day): Mostly cloudy and a bit milder.

High: 29 Wind: Light and Variable

The year is ending up on a quiet note. Skies will start out fairly cloudy for today then some sun should break out as high pressure moves over Wisconsin. High temps will be fairly seasonal, in the mid 20s, and the winds will be lighter than yesterday, out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

A strong storm system will move up from the south on Friday and that will increase the clouds once again but the storm is tracking far enough to the south that most of the snow will miss or area. There is only a slight chance that locations near Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma, or Waupaca will end up with a few flakes. Temps will be milder on Friday, climbing into the upper 20s.

After Friday even milder weather is on the way. The mercury should reach 30 on Saturday, top out in the low 30s on Sunday, and then rise into the lower and middle 30s each day next week. The chances of precipitation will remain low. Right now, it looks like a slight chance of snow showers on Monday and a 30 percent chance of a wintry mix of precipitation on Wednesday. Enjoy the mild and tranquil weather going into the new year.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 2010 - Unusually warm air fueled strong storms in the midwestern and southern U.S., producing high winds and a preliminary count of 53 tornadoes across five states. At least eight people were killed in Missouri and Arkansas and dozens of others were injured. In Mississippi, about 200 people were evacuated from the Jackson-Evers International Airport, where an EF-2 tornado crossed a runway. (NCDC)