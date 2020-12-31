Hedge fund Alden offers to buy Tribune, valuing it at $521M

Hedge fund Alden, Tribune’s largest shareholder, has offered to buy the rest of the newspaper publisher at a price that values it at $520.6 million. Tribune did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tribune publishes nine major daily papers, including the New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun. Alden controls a major U.S. publisher whose papers include the Denver Post, Orange County Register and Boston Herald. It has a reputation for layoffs and intense cost-cutting even beyond the newspaper industry’s overall turn in that direction, and the unions at Tribune papers have pushed for alternative buyers for the company’s papers..