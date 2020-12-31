Skip to Content

Glenda Jackson returns to screen with ‘Elizabeth Is Missing’

NEW YORK (AP) — Only one project lured two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson back to the screen after an absence of 25 years: “Elizabeth Is Missing.” The BBC film is a mystery but so much more — a powerful and moving look at dementia. Jackson plays a woman lost in the fog between the past and present. The film and book have interwoven timelines and Maud seamlessly switches between her 1949 past and present, revealing a portrait of dementia from the inside. Jackson says strangers have come up to her to share the toll the disease has taken on their families, both physically and emotionally. 

