EU reviews BioNTech request for ‘extra dose’ of virus shot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The EU medicines watchdog says German company BioNTech has applied for clearance to administer up to six doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from each vial. The European Medicines Agency currently only approves five doses per vial. In an email to The AP, the regulator said BioNTech, which developed its vaccine together with Pfizer, has “submitted a request for change” which will be reviewed by the agency’s human medicines committee “in the shortest possible timeframe.” Regulators in the United States, Switzerland and the UK already allow up to six doses of 0.3 milliliters each to be drawn from vials.